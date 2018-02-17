Atlantic City hosts 45th annual classic car show





ATLANTIC CITY: Thousands of residents and visitors have flocked to the 45th annual Atlantic City Auction & Car Show.

The cars up for auction, in three-day exhibition, ranged from a 1924 Packard limousine to a 2012 Bentley Arnage.

Other cars that were not a part of the auction were on display in what was called the car corral. More than 400 cars were displayed inside the convention center. It has been estimated that a total of 30,000 people attended the car show over the three days.

Thousands were drawn to seeing the classic American muscle cars from the late 1960s such as the Camaros, the Chargers, the Challengers and the Superbird, which was made by Plymouth.