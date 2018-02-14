Four security officials martyred in Quetta

QUETTA: Four security officials were martyred when gunmen sprayed their vehicle with bullets on Wednesday.



According to Geo News, the security officialsÂ patrolling on the vehicleÂ when theyÂ came under attack in Lango Abad locality of the provincial capital.

Police and paramilitary soldiers rushed to the area and laucnhed a search operation.

Bodies were shifted to hospital for medico legal formalities.

Identities of the deceased were not immediately known.