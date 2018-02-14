Wed February 14, 2018
National

February 14, 2018

Four security officials martyred in Quetta

QUETTA: Four security officials were martyred when gunmen sprayed their vehicle with bullets on Wednesday.

According to Geo News, the security officials  patrolling on the vehicle  when they  came under attack in Lango Abad locality of the provincial capital.

Police and paramilitary soldiers rushed to the area and laucnhed a search operation.

Bodies were shifted to hospital for medico legal formalities.

Identities of the deceased were not immediately known.

