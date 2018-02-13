Money laundering case: FIA summons 10 former associates of MQM's KKF





KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned 10 former associates of MQM's charity organization Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) in an alleged money laundering case.

According to Geo News, the FIA's anti-terrorism wing issued summons to Dr Sageer Ahmed, Kamal Siddique, Rafiq Rajput Mohammad Shahid, Mohammad Zubair, Mohammad Tahir, Kaif-ul-Wara, Manzoor Ahmed, Rauf Mughal and Mohammad Imran.

The FIA suspects that the leaders had been collecting funds through extortion and 'China cutting' and laundering money to UK through KKF accounts.