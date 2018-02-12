Loss of an ideology: Condolences pour in following Asma's demise

Ever since the news of notable lawyer and human rights champion Asma Jahangirâ€™s passing away made headlines, condolences started pouring in from every part of the world.

Upon learning the tragic news, politicians, celebrities and public figures expressed grief over the departure of such a valiant soul.

Malala â€“ worldâ€™s youngest Nobel laureate â€“ shared how deeply moved she was after receiving the unfortunate news. Reminiscing her meeting with Asma only one week back, she said:

Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wrote about how sad he was upon losing a mentor, someone who had personally inspired and guided him so much.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan also offered condolences on the passing of the activist. He said that he had respected the exemplary woman for her fight for human rights, despite their differences.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah wrote a letter and requested Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the Government of Pakistan to honor Asma with a state funeral. He wrote:

Maryam Nawaz of Pakistan Muslim League â€“ N and daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, calling Asma a great soldier, tweeted:

Moreover, even the international community seemed to be united over the tragic and sudden demise of Asma.

Paying tribute to the daring woman, Nandita Das, an A-list actress and director belonging to the Indian film industry, uploaded a picture alongside Asma and tweeted:

Javed Akhtar, a celebrated poet and writer from across the border, shared that Asmaâ€™s death is not just a loss of a country, but of the whole sub-continent.

Globally renowned historian William Darymple sharing his extensive profile of Asma named "Days of Rage" that was published in 2007 by The New Yorker said, â€œIs Asma Jahangir naÃ¯ve? If idealism is naÃ¯vetÃ©, then so be it. It is ideals that move history forwardâ€”think of Gandhi or Martin Luther King. Many thought they were naÃ¯ve, but it was they who succeeded in changing the course of history.â€

Another excerpt from Williamâ€™s profile says: "Asma is an idealist, and sometimes in this part of the world it is better to be a realist."

Perceived as an irreparable loss by everyone, Asmaâ€™s sudden death came as a major shock to every person who bore even the slightest idea of how great of an individual she was.

A staunch advocate of democracy, supporter of women and religious minoritiesâ€™ rights, Asmaâ€™s resolve and persistence was matchless.

She stood firm against the evils of the society for a liberal and progressive country. Many a times she was arrested, put on house arrest. However, nothing could deter Asma from following the path she had chosen for her, as she had vowed to pull her fellow citizens out of the deep, dark dungeons of conservatism, dictatorship and oppression. An epitome of unwavering courage and strength, the entire nation is indebted to Asma for the innumerable services she rendered.