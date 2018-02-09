Imran addresses rally in Lodhran despite ECP warning

LODHRAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan addressed a rally in Lodhran as part of electioneering for upcoming by-elections in NA-154 despite warning by the Election Commission of Pakistan here Friday.



The electoral body had prohibited Imran Khan from addressing a public meeting ahead of by-election in in NA-154 in Lodhran.

The ECP had stopped Khan to address a public meeting as part of the partyâ€™s electioneering for the upcoming by-polls and had sent a notification to party candidate Ali Tareen, son of ousted MNA Jahangir Khan Tarin.

The PTI is set to flex its political muscle in Lodhran in connection with the by-election of NA-154 slated for February 12.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Imran said, â€œI am fighting against the corrupt mafia since last 21 years. This is not politics better to call it a "Jihad".â€

PTI Chief said no one can compete with Nawaz Sharif in his corruption tactics, adding that we can't match Jahangir Khan Tareen with Sharifs in any capacity.

Imran Khan alleged that police had killed 870 during the tenure of Shahbaz Sharif, adding that former cop Amir â€˜boxerâ€™ had, in a statement, confessed to killing on the orders of Shahbaz Sharif.

Imran demanded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to form a judicial commission over extrajudicial killings.