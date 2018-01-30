Tue January 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 30, 2018

Share

Afghanistan says Taliban will have to be defeated, after Trump rejects talks

Afghanistan says Taliban will have to be defeated, after Trump rejects talks
Read More

11 Afghan soldiers killed in Kabul military academy raid

By Monitoring reportKABUL: Militants on Monday raided a military academy in Kabul, the Afghan...

Read More
Advertisement

No military solution to Afghan issue, reiterates Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reiterated that Islamabad supports all peace initiatives to resolve Afghan problem as there is no military solution to Afghan conflict.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal, in an interview with Radio Pakistan said “all sorts of weapons and ammunition were used in Afghanistan during the last 70 years but no substantial achievement was made in achieving peace.” “Afghan and other issues can only be addressed through dialogue as military solution has totally failed.”

Trump says ´no´ to Taliban talks after wave of attacks

The spokesman said Quadrilateral Consultative Group involving Pakistan, Afghanistan, China and the United States is the most appropriate forum to help take the Afghan owned and Afghan peace process forward.

“Pakistan's concern about Afghan issue should also be addressed,” the spokesman asserted.

About the possible outcome of the Kabul process next month, Dr. Muhammad Faisal said it depends on the attitude of the Afghan government.

He said there are issues like repatriation of Afghan refugees to their homeland with dignity and honour, exponential rise in drugs and poppy cultivation and use of the drug money to fuel the war economy and attacks on Pakistan side from Afghan soil.

Foreign Office spokesman statement comes a day after US President Donald Trump on Monday ruled out quick talks with the Taliban, following a wave of bloody large-scale attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul.

"I don´t think we are prepared to talk right now," Trump said, throwing into question Washington´s strategy of pushing the group toward the negotiating table.

"We don´t want to talk with the Taliban," Trump said. "They are killing people left and right, innocent people."

He added: "There may be a time but it´s going to be a long time."

Afghanistan says Taliban will have to be defeated, after Trump rejects talks

KABUL: Afghanistan said on Tuesday the Taliban would have to be defeated on the battlefield after U.S. President Donald Trump rejected the idea of talks with the militants following a series of...

Following Trump statement, Afghanistan said on Tuesday the Taliban would have to be defeated on the battlefield.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

FC clears cracker explosion site on railway track in Dera Murad Jamali

FC clears cracker explosion site on railway track in Dera Murad Jamali
We told police, Aftab Alam about life threats but received no help, Asam Rani’s sister says

We told police, Aftab Alam about life threats but received no help, Asam Rani’s sister says
Pakistan, India extend rail link accord for three years

Pakistan, India extend rail link accord for three years
Naqeebullah murder: Police raid a house in Islamabad in search of Rao Anwar

Naqeebullah murder: Police raid a house in Islamabad in search of Rao Anwar
Load More load more