No military solution to Afghan issue, reiterates Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reiterated that Islamabad supports all peace initiatives to resolve Afghan problem as there is no military solution to Afghan conflict.



Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal, in an interview with Radio Pakistan said â€œall sorts of weapons and ammunition were used in Afghanistan during the last 70 years but no substantial achievement was made in achieving peace.â€ â€œAfghan and other issues can only be addressed through dialogue as military solution has totally failed.â€

The spokesman said Quadrilateral Consultative Group involving Pakistan, Afghanistan, China and the United States is the most appropriate forum to help take the Afghan owned and Afghan peace process forward.

â€œPakistan's concern about Afghan issue should also be addressed,â€ the spokesman asserted.

About the possible outcome of the Kabul process next month, Dr. Muhammad Faisal said it depends on the attitude of the Afghan government.

He said there are issues like repatriation of Afghan refugees to their homeland with dignity and honour, exponential rise in drugs and poppy cultivation and use of the drug money to fuel the war economy and attacks on Pakistan side from Afghan soil.

Foreign Office spokesman statement comes a day after US President Donald Trump on Monday ruled out quick talks with the Taliban, following a wave of bloody large-scale attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul.

"I donÂ´t think we are prepared to talk right now," Trump said, throwing into question WashingtonÂ´s strategy of pushing the group toward the negotiating table.

"We donÂ´t want to talk with the Taliban," Trump said. "They are killing people left and right, innocent people."

He added: "There may be a time but itÂ´s going to be a long time."

Following Trump statement, Afghanistan said on Tuesday the Taliban would have to be defeated on the battlefield.