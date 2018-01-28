Sun January 28, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 28, 2018

Imran Khan calls on families of Naqeeb, Intezar in Karachi

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said that the killing of 19-year-old Intezar Ahmed by police firing in Karachi was a cold-blooded murder.

Imran was addressing media after meeting slain Naqeebullah's family and Mehsud tribe's leaders, and Intezar’s family here at their houses on Sunday.

Intezar was killed under mysterious circumstances when Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his car on Khayaban-e-Ittehad in the Defence locality of Karachi on January 13. The suspects, all police officials, were taken into custody later.

He said that the CCTV footage of Intezar’s killing shows that it was a premeditated killing.

Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among the four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ by police team led by Malir SSP Rao Anwar in Shah Latif Town, Karachi on January 13.

He alleged that suspended SSP Rao Anwar is backed by political elements, who helped him in his criminal activities.

While condemning Naqeebullah’s killing, the PTI chairman said that “an innocent youth was gunned down in Karachi”.

“Naqeebullah faced grave injustice”, Imran said, adding that Rao Anwar was a killer in police uniform.

