SBP confirms Zainab murderer has no bank account

LAHORE: Imran Ali, the prime suspect in Zainab Amin rape and murder case, has no commercial bank accounts, confirmed State Bank of Pakistan.



In a letter to the Joint Investigation Team, constituted to probe the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab in Kasur, the SBP said, â€œAll commercial banks have informed that they have searched their databases and found no account of the accused against the said CNIC of Imran Ali s/o Arshad.â€

On Thursday a private TV anchor person had claimed that culprit Imran involved in Zainabâ€™s murder had about 37 local and foreign bank accounts, whereas allegedly two influential persons were backing him.

Imran was arrested in the rape and killing of a 7-year-old girl Zainab in Kasur and has confessed to her and at least seven other child killings.