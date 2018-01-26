Fri January 26, 2018
Web Desk
January 26, 2018

Confessional video of Zainab's murderer released

SBP confirms Zainab murderer has no bank account

LAHORE: Imran Ali, the prime suspect in Zainab Amin rape and murder case, has no commercial bank accounts, confirmed State Bank of Pakistan.

In a letter to the Joint Investigation Team, constituted to probe the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab in Kasur, the SBP said, “All commercial banks have informed that they have searched their databases and found no account of the accused against the said CNIC of Imran Ali s/o Arshad.”

On Thursday a private TV anchor person had claimed that culprit Imran involved in Zainab’s murder had about 37 local and foreign bank accounts, whereas allegedly two influential persons were backing him.

Imran was arrested in the rape and killing of a 7-year-old girl Zainab in Kasur and has confessed to her and at least seven other child killings.

