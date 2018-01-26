CJP takes suo motu notice of Asma's murder

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan on Friday took suo motu notice of rape and murder ofÂ Â Aasma,Â a four years old girl from Mardan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan, Mian Saeed, had claimed that autopsy reportÂ didn't confirm the child was raped before being strangled .Â

However, DG Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Dr. Ashraf Tahir has said DNA report suggests theÂ girl wasÂ rapedÂ becauseÂ the samples of anotherÂ DNA was found onÂ her body.

The official stated that the Punjab Forensics Laboratory had received a total number of 200 DNA samples from the Mardan police.

According to Geo News, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu action of the rape and murder case and has sought a report from the IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa withinÂ 24 hours.

The girlÂ went missing on January 13th from the Gujjar Garhi area in Mardan and her body was found from the sugarcane fields in the area on January 17.Â