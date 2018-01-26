Fri January 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CJP takes suo motu notice of Asma's murder

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan on Friday took suo motu notice of rape and murder of   Aasma,  a four years old girl from Mardan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan, Mian Saeed, had claimed that autopsy report  didn't confirm the child was raped before being strangled . 

However, DG Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Dr. Ashraf Tahir has said DNA report suggests the  girl was  raped  because  the samples of another  DNA was found on  her body.

The official stated that the Punjab Forensics Laboratory had received a total number of 200 DNA samples from the Mardan police.

According to Geo News, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu action of the rape and murder case and has sought a report from the IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within  24 hours.

The girl  went missing on January 13th from the Gujjar Garhi area in Mardan and her body was found from the sugarcane fields in the area on January 17. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Malala wants to return to Pakistan after completing her studies

Malala wants to return to Pakistan after completing her studies
Indonesian President addresses joint sitting of Pakistan’s parliament

Indonesian President addresses joint sitting of Pakistan’s parliament
SBP confirms Zainab murderer has no bank account

SBP confirms Zainab murderer has no bank account
Intezar murder case: JIT holds its first session in probing police killing

Intezar murder case: JIT holds its first session in probing police killing
Load More load more