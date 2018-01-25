Confessional video of Zainab's murderer released





LAHORE: Imran, the accused in seven-year-old Zainabâ€™s horrific murder and rape case, has revealed his brutality against an innocent fairy of Kasur in his video of confessional statement was obtained by The News on Wednesday.

In his confessional video, the accused ha made startling revelations that he tricked Zainab by distortingÂ that he would take her to meet her parents {who had gone S Arabia to perform Umrah}.

He further said that he kept roaming around with Zainab for a considerable amount of time, pretending that he had forgotten the way. Adding that he saw a light at some distance and moved towards it, but as there was a man standing there, he told Zainab that they should return then tookÂ herÂ to an empty plot and molestedÂ her.

He further said that Zainab repeatedly asked him where he was taking her.



Zainab was kidnapped on January 4. Her body was discovered in a garbage heap five days later.



Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted the police 14 days physical remand of the accused in seven-year-old Zainab Amin rape and murder case.

Accused Imran will be produced before the court again on February 08.

Officials in the JIT disclosed that Imran revealed during interrogation that he kidnapped Zainab at 6:45 pm. adding that he roamed around with her for over 1.5 kilometresÂ and took her to anÂ empty plot and raped her.

According to officials, he used to kidnap girls from the houses where he was employed. He allegedly confessed to raping eight girls in under-construction houses and two on garbage piles.



It is learnt thatÂ the accused used to lure the girls on the pretext of buying candy and hair clips.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday formally announced the arrest of 23-year-old Imran Ali after his DNA matched with samples taken from eight girls.

According to media, police managed to apprehend Imran with the help of buttons of his jacket as the CCTV footage showed the accused wearing a jacket which had two large visible buttons and the police found that in a raid at his house.



The murder of Zainab had sparked fury across Pakistan with two people killed in riots in Kasur and the hashtag #JusticeForZainab trending on social media, as celebrities, opposition politicians and ordinary citizens demanded action.



The Senate Standing Committee on Interior has set the ball rolling to make an example of such culprits by hanging them in public.