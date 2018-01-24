Wed January 24, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 24, 2018

PTI lawmaker calls for shifting General Zia-ul-Haq's grave from Faisal Mosuqe

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker on Wednesday called for shifting grave of former military ruler General Zia-ul-Haq from the  Shah Faisal Mosque.

PTI lawmaker Hamidul Haq submitted a calling attention notice in the National Assembly regarding preservation of the mosque, arguing that any grave could be relocated after the period of 30 years.

He said the problems facing the mosque could be addressed  by shifting the grave of the former president of Pakistan, who died in a plane crash on 17 August 1988.

Responding to the points raised by the opposition lawmaker, PMLN MNA Tariq Fazl Chaudhry maintained that the government was taking measures for the preservation of the Faisal Mosque. 

He  said  the Zia's grave has nothing to do with the mosque.

The grave  of the  former dictator is located  in the centre of the  courtyard of the  Shah Faisal Mosque.


