Sat January 20, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 20, 2018

We won’t let Balochistan people suffer any more: Bilawal

HUB: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party has always served the people of Pakistan, including Balochistan.

He was addressing at a public meeting in Hub on Saturday along with the party’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Bilawal said that PPP had performed various jobs in Balochistan for the betterment of the people.

He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the project initiated by Asif Ali Zardari for which he went to China and made a deal in 2013, but the Pakistan Muslim League-N have captured this project and were taking its credit themselves.

The Pakistani nation knows very well that who was the owner of the CPEC project, he added.

He said that the PML-N never considered Balochistan more than a colony.

The PPP chairman claimed that they gave benefits of the Thar Coal project first of all to the people when they took the project.


