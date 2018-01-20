Sat January 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Love beyond borders: Canadian woman converts, marries Pakistani internet lover

HAFIZABAD: A Canadian woman came all the way to Pakistan in order to tie the knot with her long-term online lover who she met on social networking website Facebook.

Agnetha and Qaiser Abbas became Facebook friends a year ago. Little did both know at the time that they would fall for each other unconditionally.

Qaiser shared that their friendship turned into love as they both exchanged plans of marriage. 

“I proposed her and asked her to marry me in Pakistan. To which she agreed and after converting to Islam, we both married each other.”

Post the conversion, Agnetha was named Aisha. “I am happy to come to Pakistan and extremely overwhelmed by the warm welcome I received from everyone. All that Qaiser had previously shared with me about Pakistan’s culture and its people proved to be absolutely true,” she said.

The newly-weds were greeted affectionately and showered with roses when they came home after marriage.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Judiciary not to allow derailment of democracy: CJP

Judiciary not to allow derailment of democracy: CJP
Enemies joining hands together in hatching conspiracies against Pakistan will always fail: Air Chief

Enemies joining hands together in hatching conspiracies against Pakistan will always fail: Air Chief
We won’t let Balochistan people suffer any more: Bilawal

We won’t let Balochistan people suffer any more: Bilawal
Nawaz Sharif says Imran Khan will end up in jail

Nawaz Sharif says Imran Khan will end up in jail
Load More load more