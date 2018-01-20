Love beyond borders: Canadian woman converts, marries Pakistani internet lover

HAFIZABAD: A Canadian woman came all the way to Pakistan in order to tie the knot with her long-term online lover who she met on social networking website Facebook.

Agnetha and Qaiser Abbas became Facebook friends a year ago. Little did both know at the time that they would fall for each other unconditionally.

Qaiser shared that their friendship turned into love as they both exchanged plans of marriage.Â

â€œI proposed her and asked her to marry me in Pakistan. To which she agreed and after converting to Islam, we both married each other.â€

Post the conversion, Agnetha was named Aisha. â€œI am happy to come to Pakistan and extremely overwhelmed by the warm welcome I received from everyone. All that Qaiser had previously shared with me about Pakistanâ€™s culture and its people proved to be absolutely true,â€ she said.

The newly-weds were greeted affectionately and showered with roses when they came home after marriage.