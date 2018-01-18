“Fasten your seatbelts”: Imran Khan to make “explosive revelations” today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said he would be making explosive revelations at a press conference today.

â€œFasten your seatbelts as I will be making explosive revelations in my press conference this afternoon!â€ he tweeted.

Defending his harsh criticism of the parliament at a Pakistan Awami Tehreek rally last night, Khan said in another tweet, â€œWhen a Parliament, which must protect nation's interests, passes a person-specific law allowing a disqualified person guilty of Rs 3 bn money laundering, tax evasion, concealment of assets, forgery & perjury to become head of a pol party, then such a law is a "laanath" on Parlliament.â€

He said he challenges anyone who disagrees with his stance to hold a public poll on what people think of the parliament .



