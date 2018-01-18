“Fasten your seatbelts”: Imran Khan to make “explosive revelations” today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said he would be making explosive revelations at a press conference today.
“Fasten your seatbelts as I will be making explosive revelations in my press conference this afternoon!” he tweeted.
Defending his harsh criticism of the parliament at a Pakistan Awami Tehreek rally last night, Khan said in another tweet, “When a Parliament, which must protect nation's interests, passes a person-specific law allowing a disqualified person guilty of Rs 3 bn money laundering, tax evasion, concealment of assets, forgery & perjury to become head of a pol party, then such a law is a "laanath" on Parlliament.”
He said he challenges anyone who disagrees with his stance to hold a public poll on what people think of the parliament .
