Israel-India nexus: Pakistan should promote relations with US: Gillani

MULTAN: Former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani Tuesday said India-Israel nexus is a big threat to Pakistan and the powers matter in the region should play their role in balancing the situation for the sake of peace in the region.

Responding to a query in a press conference held at Gillani House on rejoining PPP by Mirza Nasir Baig, when he asked Gillani threats for Pakistan after Netanyahu-Modi meeting and Israeli efforts to access Afghanistan, he said the India-Israel nexus is a threat to Pakistan and question on Pakistanâ€™s foreign policy.

He said the country was already facing difficult time and India-Israel nexus would deepen the dilemma in Pakistan. He said that it is only Pakistan can fight against terrorism and he strongly condemned Indian aggression at Line of Control.

He said the PPP was demanding for appointment of permanent foreign minister since the PML-N had taken over power.

He said Pakistanâ€™s enemies were conspiring against the country after China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Gwadar projects. They want to destabilize the country, already facing political instability.

The former prime minister said that United States is important ally to Pakistan and there is a need not only continuing relations with US but also establishing deep bond of friendship with US. He acknowledged Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) role on extended help to Pakistan in tracing high valued targets in tribal areas. Pakistan should promote mutual contacts with US keeping in view of countryâ€™s interest.

He said Pakistan has deep and long partnership with US, which needs to be strengthened at all levels between both the countries. Pakistan has sacrificed a lot in war on terror.

He said the PPP only joined Dr Tahirul Qadriâ€™s protest for the sake of justice instead it was part of electoral alliance with Qadri. The PPP stands with Dr Tahirul Qadri to assure justice for Model Town killings of innocent people instead PPP had no agenda.

When Gillani was asked if he was joining Dr Tahirul Qadriâ€™s protest in Lahore, he said, â€œthe party leadership did not invite me to come and join the Lahore protestâ€.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani deplored over Kasur incident and the incident proves the government has failed in providing good governance. He said at least 2 incidents of violence have been happened in Kasur but the government had failed to provide relief to people.

Gillani confidently predicted the PPP would form the next government in result of 2018 general elections. He said the PPP is the party of poor classes and they would be issued party tickets in 2018 general elections.

Responding to a query, he said the PML-N government was responsible for undemocratic step taken in Baluchistan, he said the courts are the only authority to decide the fate or conviction of Main Nawaz Sahrif.

Responding to other query he said Imarn Khan is the only politician at present time who has all rights.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said the PPP had transferred powers and rights to provinces. The PPP government awarded rights to farmers, youth and laborers.



