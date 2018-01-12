Bilawal inaugurates NICVD satellite hospital in Sehwan

HYDERABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that provision of health facilities to the masses was the top priority of the PPP government aimed to provide a healthy society which could achieve the tasks of developments.



He expressed these remarks while inaugurating the fourth National Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases (NICVD) Satellite Hospital in the premises of Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Science here on Friday.

He said that provision of free of cost medical facilities to the people of the country was the vision of former prime ministers Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the present PPP government had been engaged in accomplishing the said mission of the great party leaders.

He said that biggest cardiac hospital of the South Asia was functioning in Karachi while after Larkana, Hyderabad and Tando Muhammad Khan, the provincial PPP government has also established cardiac hospital also in Sehwan town, the land of great Saint Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The cardiac treatment is one of the most expensive treatment in the medical field which now affordable for common people as a result of establishment of hospitals of free of cost treatment by the provincial PPP government, he said and added that now the patients can get the treatment of cardiac diseases at their nearest.

Besides establishing the cardiac hospitals at different cities of Sindh, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari informed that Sindh government of PPP also brought state of the art technology of Cyber Knife for treatment of cancer patients of the country.

The Cyber Knife Technology is available in Pakistan only in Karachi where the cancer patients are getting free of cost treatment, he added.

Among others, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali shah also addressed the participants of the inauguration ceremony and highlighted the achievements of the present Sindh Government in different sectors of life.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also visited the mazaar of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar where he laid floral wreath and offered fateha.