Thu January 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Zainab laid to rest amid tears, protests


LAHORE: A seven-year-old minor girl Zainab, whose horrific rape and murder shocked the country, was laid to rest in Kasur amid scenes of mourning and tears  on Wednesday night as hundreds of thousand people attended the funeral prayer of fairy-like innocent girl.

Protests broke out in Kasur soon after the body of seven-year old girl, who went missing last week, found dumped in a trash pile.  It is the 12th incident of the same nature in Kasur, in which minor girls were molested  and murdered after abduction.  Culprits, involved in any of these incidents, have not been apprehended.

Protesters took to streets, forcing closure of markets and setting many vehicles on fire. Two people were reported killed during the clashes with police. While a group of protesters stormed the office of Deputy Commissioner.

Meanwhile, two separate First Information Reports (FIRs), on the behalf of Kashif Imran and Rizwan Ahmad, have been registered  against police personnel over opening fire on protesters.

The incident has sparked outrage across the country. Politicians, celebrities and sportsmen took to social media to condemn the shocking incident, demanding justice and raising questions over the government's failure to punish the culprits, aiders, abetters of the 2015 Kasur child abuse case as well as abysmal protection of minors in the region.

According to details, forensic examination of the body has confirmed that the girl identified as Zainab was raped before being killed.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of the incident and has sought report from the Inspector General Punjab Police. 

Meanwhile,  Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has  taken the suo moto notice of Zainab’s brutal rape and murder, ordering  Inspector General Punjab (IGP) to submit the  report in next 24 hour in this connection.

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has strongly condemned cold blooded murder of minor girl Zainab in Kasur, and directed immediate all out support to civil administration to arrest the criminals and bringing them to exemplary justice.

Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousafzai has condemned cold blooded murder of minor girl Zainab in Kasur, saying she was heartbroken to hear about Zainab.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Shahbaz visits Zainab's family

Shahbaz visits Zainab's family
US issues new travel advisory to its citizens for Pakistan, India

US issues new travel advisory to its citizens for Pakistan, India

Defence Minister visits Corps Headquarters Peshawar, Khyber Agency

Defence Minister visits Corps Headquarters Peshawar, Khyber Agency
Imran strongly condemns use of force against protesters in Kasur

Imran strongly condemns use of force against protesters in Kasur
Load More load more