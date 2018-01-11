Zainab laid to rest amid tears, protests





LAHORE: A seven-year-old minor girl Zainab, whose horrific rape and murder shocked the country, was laid to rest in Kasur amid scenes of mourning and tearsÂ on Wednesday night as hundreds of thousand people attended the funeral prayer of fairy-like innocent girl.

Protests broke out in Kasur soon after the body of seven-year old girl, who went missing last week, found dumped in a trash pile.Â It is the 12th incident of the same nature in Kasur, in which minor girls were molestedÂ and murdered after abduction.Â Culprits, involved in any of these incidents, have not been apprehended.



Protesters took to streets, forcing closure of markets and setting many vehicles on fire. Two people were reported killed during the clashes with police. While a group of protesters stormed the office of Deputy Commissioner.

Meanwhile, two separate First Information Reports (FIRs),Â on the behalf of Kashif Imran and Rizwan Ahmad, have been registeredÂ against police personnel over opening fire on protesters.

The incident has sparked outrage across the country. Politicians, celebrities and sportsmen took to social media to condemn the shocking incident, demanding justice and raising questions over the government's failure to punish the culprits, aiders, abetters of the 2015 Kasur child abuse case as well as abysmal protection of minors in the region.



According to details, forensic examination of the body has confirmed that the girl identified as Zainab was raped before being killed.



Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of the incident and has sought report from the Inspector General Punjab Police.Â



Meanwhile,Â Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hasÂ taken the suo moto notice of Zainabâ€™s brutal rape and murder, orderingÂ Inspector General Punjab (IGP) to submit theÂ report in next 24 hour in this connection.



Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has strongly condemned cold blooded murder of minor girl Zainab in Kasur, and directed immediate all out support to civil administration to arrest the criminals and bringing them to exemplary justice.

Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousafzai has condemned cold blooded murder of minor girl Zainab in Kasur, saying she was heartbroken to hear about Zainab.

