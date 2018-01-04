Thu January 04, 2018
National

REUTERS
January 4, 2018

Get our $33b expense claim audited, Asif tells Trump
Khawaja Asif says Pakistan should reassess its ties with US

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has emphasised that Pakistan should reassess its...

US places Pakistan on special watch list for ‘severe violations of religious freedom’

WASHINGTON: The U.S. State Department has placed Pakistan on a special watch list for "severe violations of religious freedom," it said on Thursday, days after the White House said Islamabad would have to do more to combat terrorism to receive U.S. aid.

The State Department also said it had re-designated 10 other nations as "countries of particular concern" under the International Religious Freedom Act for having engaged in or tolerated egregious violations of religious freedom.

Trump’s tirade: No haste in reaction, says Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to the speculation and guessing, the government has decided not to react in haste to US President Donald Trump’s provocative assertions wherein he hurled baseless allegations...

The re-designated countries were China, Eritrea, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

They were re-designated on Dec.22.

"The protection of religious freedom is vital to peace, stability, and prosperity," the department said in a statement.

"These designations are aimed at improving the respect for religious freedom in these countries."

U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized Pakistan for not doing more to combat terrorism, and his administration has informed members of Congress that it will announce plans to end "security assistance" payments to the country.

Trump threatens to cut Pakistan aid

Pakistan has said it is already doing a lot to fight militants, and summoned the U.S. ambassador to explain a tweet by Trump that said the United States had been foolish in dispensing aid to Islamabad.

