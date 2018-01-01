Commodore Abdul Basit Butt of Pak Navy promoted as Rear Admiral

ISLAMABAD: In a Pakistan Navy promotion ceremony, Commodore Abdul Basit Butt has been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral on 1st January 2018 with immediate effect.

Abdul Basit was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. During his illustrious career, he has served on various Command and Staff appointments.

Having graduated from Pakistan Navy War College, National Defence University Islamabad and Turkish Armed Forces War College Turkey, Basit has held commanding appointments including Commanding Officer 28 Aviation Squadron and Commander Naval Aviation.

Currently serving as Director General Naval Intelligence, Rear Admiral Butt has also held staff appointments including Director Naval Training, Director Naval Operational Plans, Sector Commander Naval Intelligence (South) and Naval Secretary at Naval Headquarters.

In recognition of his meritorious services, Rear Admiral Abdul Basit Butt has been awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).