Lodhran by poll: Ali Tareen summoned for scrutiny of nomination papers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LODHRAN: Ali Tareen, son of disqualified MNA Jahangir Tareen, whom the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has chosen as its candidate for the by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-154, has been summoned for scrutiny of his nomination paper.
Ali Tareen was granted ticket for the by-election by the PTI after his father Jahangir Tareen, a former Secretary General of the party, was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
According to Returning Office, 14 candidates including Ali Tareen submitted their nomination papers for the by-election, adding that nomination papers of four candidates-- Shafeeq Arain, Sajid Inaam, Nafees Ahmed and Mirza Ali Baig-- have been approved.
The Returning Office said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Umair Baloch and Ali Tareen have been summoned for scrutiny of their papers on January 3 and January 4 respectively .
The RO said the process of scrutiny will continue till January 5 after which objections against the nomination papers can be filed till January 9.
LODHRAN: Ali Tareen, son of disqualified MNA Jahangir Tareen, whom the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has chosen as its candidate for the by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-154, has been summoned for scrutiny of his nomination paper.
Ali Tareen was granted ticket for the by-election by the PTI after his father Jahangir Tareen, a former Secretary General of the party, was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
According to Returning Office, 14 candidates including Ali Tareen submitted their nomination papers for the by-election, adding that nomination papers of four candidates-- Shafeeq Arain, Sajid Inaam, Nafees Ahmed and Mirza Ali Baig-- have been approved.
The Returning Office said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Umair Baloch and Ali Tareen have been summoned for scrutiny of their papers on January 3 and January 4 respectively .
The RO said the process of scrutiny will continue till January 5 after which objections against the nomination papers can be filed till January 9.
Comments