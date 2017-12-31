Lodhran by poll: Ali Tareen summoned for scrutiny of nomination papers

LODHRAN: Ali Tareen, son of disqualified MNA Jahangir Tareen, whom the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has chosen as its candidate for the by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-154, has been summoned for scrutiny of his nomination paper.



Ali Tareen was granted ticket for the by-election by the PTI after his father Jahangir Tareen, a former Secretary General of the party, was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

According to Returning Office, 14 candidates including Ali Tareen submitted their nomination papers for the by-election, adding that nomination papers of four candidates-- Shafeeq Arain, Sajid Inaam, Nafees Ahmed and Mirza Ali Baig-- have been approved.

The Returning Office said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Umair Baloch and Ali Tareen have been summoned for scrutiny of their papers on January 3 and January 4 respectively .

The RO said the process of scrutiny will continue till January 5 after which objections against the nomination papers can be filed till January 9.