Nawaz Sharif launches fresh attack on judges over disqualification

Nawaz Sharif doesn't show any signs of backing down from criticizingÂ Supreme Court judgesÂ forÂ disqualifying him as the prime minister.

Addressing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers on Tuesday , the ousted prime ministerÂ assailedÂ the judgesÂ forÂ what he said signaling him out, and sparing former military dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf and his political nemesisÂ Imran Khan.

He said the decisionÂ against him halted Pakistan's progress whileÂ foreign reserves has also started plunging.

Sharif said the "blue-eyed boy"Â Â is spared sayingÂ accounts up till five years ago could not be scrutinized, but on the other hand he was being held accountable for records that go back to the times when he was student at Government College .

He said such injustice and doubleÂ standardsÂ wereÂ unacceptable, adding that he had already predicted thatÂ Nawaz Sharif would be the ultimateÂ target of the disqualification cases against Imran Khan and Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Criticizing the country's justice system, he saidÂ Â everywhere in the world principle ofÂ innocent until proved guilty is followed but not in Pakistan.



