Nawaz Sharif launches fresh attack on judges over disqualification

Nawaz Sharif doesn't show any signs of backing down from criticizing Supreme Court judges for disqualifying him as the prime minister.

Addressing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers on Tuesday , the ousted prime minister assailed the judges for what he said signaling him out, and sparing former military dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf and his political nemesis Imran Khan.

He said the decision against him halted Pakistan's progress while foreign reserves has also started plunging.

Sharif said the "blue-eyed boy"  is spared saying accounts up till five years ago could not be scrutinized, but on the other hand he was being held accountable for records that go back to the times when he was student at Government College .

He said such injustice and double standards were unacceptable, adding that he had already predicted that Nawaz Sharif would be the ultimate target of the disqualification cases against Imran Khan and Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Criticizing the country's justice system, he said  everywhere in the world principle of innocent until proved guilty is followed but not in Pakistan.