December 26, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 26, 2017

Nawaz Sharif launches fresh attack on judges over disqualification

Nawaz Sharif doesn't show any signs of backing down from criticizing  Supreme Court judges  for  disqualifying him as the prime minister.

Addressing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers on Tuesday , the ousted prime minister  assailed  the judges  for  what he said signaling him out, and sparing former military dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf and his political nemesis  Imran Khan.

He said the decision  against him halted Pakistan's progress while  foreign reserves has also started plunging.

Sharif said the "blue-eyed boy"   is spared saying  accounts up till five years ago could not be scrutinized, but on the other hand he was being held accountable for records that go back to the times when he was student at Government College .

He said such injustice and double  standards  were  unacceptable, adding that he had already predicted that  Nawaz Sharif would be the ultimate  target of the disqualification cases against Imran Khan and Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Criticizing the country's justice system, he said   everywhere in the world principle of  innocent until proved guilty is followed but not in Pakistan.


