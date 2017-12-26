Tue December 26, 2017
National

December 25, 2017

Three Pakistani soldiers martyred by Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Indian forces opened fire along the Line of Control and martyred three Pakistan Army soldiers on Monday according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

One other soldier was injured in the unprovoked incident of firing by Indian troops in the Rakhchikri sector of the LoC.

Incidents of firing from across the border have increased after the right-wing government of Narendra Modi came to power and has caused significant material and human loss.

Indian forces have used medium and heavy weapons in recent times to target the civilian population of AJK and Army posts built along the LoC.

Pakistan's top civilian and military leadership has expressed serious concerns over repeated violations by India of the ceasefire agreement along the LoC.

Earlier in the month, two civilians were martyred after Indian forces opened fire on a funeral procession.

In November, the army chief and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visited the LoC and condemned the unprofessional approach by Indian forces.

