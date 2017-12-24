Sun December 24, 2017
National

Web Desk
December 20, 2017

South Punjab groom in a fix after showering people with US dollars, Riyals

Tax authorities have opened investigation after TV channels aired  footage from a wedding in South Punjab where  people were  showered with US dollars and Saudi Riyals  in a show of wealth.

According to reports, Muhammad Arshad, a resident of Multan's Shujabad area, tied the knot three days ago. 

When the baraat neared the house of bride in Khanpur, the family members of  Arshad started showering the guests with dollar, and riyals of worth thousands of rupees.

They are also said to have distribited mobile phones among the guests.

Locals told TV channels that the bride has four brothers each setteled in US and Saudi Arabia.

According to Daily Jang, Regional Tax Officer in Multan has opened investigation into sources of income of the groom.

