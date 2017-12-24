South Punjab groom in a fix after showering people with US dollars, Riyals

Tax authorities have opened investigation after TV channels aired footage from a wedding in South Punjab where people were showered with US dollars and Saudi Riyals in a show of wealth.

According to reports, Muhammad Arshad, a resident of Multan's Shujabad area, tied the knot three days ago.

When the baraat neared the house of bride in Khanpur, the family members of Arshad started showering the guests with dollar, and riyals of worth thousands of rupees.

They are also said to have distribited mobile phones among the guests.

Locals told TV channels that the bride has four brothers each setteled in US and Saudi Arabia.

According to Daily Jang, Regional Tax Officer in Multan has opened investigation into sources of income of the groom.