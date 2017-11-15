15 bullet-riddled bodies found in Balochistan

TURBAT: As many as 15 bullet riddled bodies have been found in Turbat Tehseel of Balochistan, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Citing sources in Levies, the TV channel reported that the bodies were found from Buleda area of Turbat.

Assistant Commissioner Jameel Ahmed told media the bodies have been shifted to the District Headquarters hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Identities of the deceased were yet to be known.