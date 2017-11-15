Wed November 15, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 15, 2017

15 bullet-riddled bodies found in Balochistan

TURBAT: As many as 15 bullet riddled bodies have been found in Turbat Tehseel of Balochistan, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Citing sources in Levies, the TV channel reported that the bodies were found from Buleda area of Turbat.

Assistant Commissioner Jameel Ahmed told media the  bodies have been shifted to the District Headquarters hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Identities of the deceased were yet to be known. 

