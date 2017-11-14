Tue November 14, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 15, 2017

Share

Pak-US ties inevitable for peace, stability in Afghanistan: Aizaz

WASHINGTON: Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry on Tuesday called on United States Senator Jack Reed and apprised him of terrorists attack in the country from Afghanistan’ soil where the government writ does not prevail.

During the meeting with US senator, he raised the concerns about the presence of terrorists in Afghanistan who carried out sabotage activities due to lack of government's writ, adding that law and order situation in Afghanistan is a security risk for Pakistan. He urged US to cooperate with Islamabad to bring peace and stability in war-torn Afghanistan.

He insisted that Pakistan and United States need to work together to bring peace in Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan would continue its support to wipe out the menace of terrorism in a bid to maintain peace in the region.

Aizaz apprised the senator that Pakistan’s economy is on an upward trajectory, there has been a remarkable improvement in the law and order situation which has renewed investors’ confidence in the country.

During the meeting, both the leaders reviewed bilateral relations between the United States and Pakistan. They also discussed issues of common interest between the two countries.

Aizaz  briefed the Senator about Pakistan’s unmatched sacrifices in war against terror. He added that Pakistan’s forces have successfully wiped out all terrorist groups from its territory. Pakistan and its people have suffered the most from four decades of foreign intervention and civil wars in Afghanistan, he added.

