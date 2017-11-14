Tennis star Sania Mirza turns 31

KARACHI: The six-time Grand Slam winner Sania is one of India’s best tennis players and wife of Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik has turned 31 today (Wednesday, November 15, 2017).

Sania Mirza still continues to dominate the game both on and off the field. She was born on November 15, 1986, in Mumbai, she began her tennis career in 2003. Sania married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010.

There is no doubt that Sani is a beacon of hope for female athletes not only in India but also in Pakistan as both the nations obsessed with cricket and male sports personalities, Sania Mirza can safely be called a path-breaking sports icon.

Sania has been achieving great success as a teniss star as she became a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2004. This was followed by the Padmashri in 2006 and Padmabhushan in 2016. Internationally, Sania was ranked No 1 in the women’s doubles rankings in 2015 by Women’s Tennis Association.

From the time she started playing in 2003, to the time of her retirement from singles in 2013, Sanis was ranked as India’s No 1 player in both singles and doubles by the Women’s Tennis Association. She has six major titles to her credit, three each in singles and doubles, and has won 14 medals (6 of which are gold) at major multi-sport events like the Asian Games, the Commonwealth Games and the Afro-Asian Games. What’s more, she was named among the 100 most influential people in the world in 2016 by Time magazine.