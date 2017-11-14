Rich Pakistani culture showcased at Commonwealth fair

LONDON: Spectacular Pakistani stalls at the annual fair of Commonwealth Countries League (CCL) in London have turned out to be a great attraction for the visitors.

According to a message received here, the stalls showcased Pakistan’s cultural richness and diversity through traditional handicrafts, clothes, souvenirs and exotic cuisine.

Pakistani cuisine, especially, the rice dish ‘Biryani’, with its exquisite taste, aroma and presentation, was a culinary delight for the food lovers.

Wife of Pakistan's High Commissioner, Mrs Sadaf Abbas, along with the ladies of the High Commission introduced the visitors to the beautiful handicrafts made by the Pakistani women.

Speaking on the occasion, the wife of high commissioner said: “The CCL fair is an annual feature on our list of events. The proceeds of the Pakistani stalls are donated to the Commonwealth Girls Education Fund (CGEF). The Fund equips the disadvantaged girls with education to bring about positive change in the society.”

High Commissioner Syed Ibne Abbas visited the Pakistani stalls and appreciated the efforts of the ladies of the High Commission for actively promoting Pakistan’s culture and traditional products through participation in international fairs.

On this occasion, he said: "We have excellent relations with the Commonwealth, and participation in such events would further cement these relations.”

The fair was held at Kensington Town Hall, London on November 11. The occasion provided the visitors with a great experience of cultures of the Commonwealth countries.