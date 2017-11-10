Fri November 10, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 10, 2017

Pakistan needs early election to save and strengthen democracy: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Friday said Pakistan needs early election to save and strengthen democracy.

The PTI chairman took to twitter to criticize the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government over a World Bank Report that he said projected “Pakistan will miss all key macro indicators’ targets set for this fiscal year”.

The PTI chairman cited the World Bank Report which painted a grim picture of Pakistan’s economy in his tweets, calling for early elections.

 

