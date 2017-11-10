Pakistan needs early election to save and strengthen democracy: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Friday said Pakistan needs early election to save and strengthen democracy.

The PTI chairman took to twitter to criticize the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government over a World Bank Report that he said projected “Pakistan will miss all key macro indicators’ targets set for this fiscal year”.

The PTI chairman cited the World Bank Report which painted a grim picture of Pakistan’s economy in his tweets, calling for early elections.

The World Bank, in a highly critical report, exposed the econ disaster created by PMLN. The Report warned that Pak's macroecon conditions significantly worsened in the past 1 yr & heavy reliance on short-term foreign commercial loans wld create repayment issues for Pak. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 10, 2017

The WB Report projected that Pakistan will miss all key macro indicators' targets set for this fiscal year, notably fiscal deficit, current account deficit and annual economic growth rate https://t.co/n3L3Fyl5LJ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 10, 2017