RAW, other militant groups nexus involved in subversive activities against Pak: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesman has said that multiple actors are active in Afghanistan and the nexus between Indian spy agency RAW and other terrorist groups in that country is involved in subversive activities against Pakistan.

Addressing weekly news briefing here Thursday, FO Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said anti-Pakistan elements in Afghanistan will not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs against Pakistan.

Dr Faisal said Islamabad has forcefully taken up the assassination of its consulate staff member Nayyar Iqbal Rana with Afghanistan and the Afghan side has assured Pakistan of thorough investigation into the shocking incident.

To a question regarding anti-Pakistan posters in London and earlier in Geneva, the spokesman said the posters were removed and the countries assured us that these acts will not be repeated.

He said Pakistan is fully aware of the sinister hands behind these acts and will not let them succeed.