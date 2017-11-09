Thu November 09, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 9, 2017

PM Secretariat’s waiter arrested for issuing ‘fake appointment letters’

ISLAMABAD: The anti-corruption wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested a waiter serving at the PM Secretariat for allegedly issuing fake appointment letters.

Sources said that the accused identified as Karamat had been involved in issuance of three fake appointment letters against Rs900,000.

FIA had started probe into the matter after registering a case against the accused, whose friend is also involved in the scam.

In Pakistan, corruption has always been a major problem and is on the rise by the day.

The menace is the root cause of poverty, illiteracy, terrorism, shortage of electricity, food, etc. and lack of governance in the country.

 

