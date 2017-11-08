Musharraf welcomes unity of Mohajir community

KARACHI: Expressing pleasure over unity of Mohajir community, former president and All Pakistan Muslim League chief Gen. (retd) Pervez Musharraf has welcomed alliance between Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

In a message here Wednesday Musharraf said, “I am happy over unity of Mohajirs. My sympathies are with the Mohajirs and not with MQM.”

He suggested that the Mohajirs should unite together and emerge as a new power.

Musharraf said MQM has drowned its reputation across the country, adding that there is no political future of this party.

He advised both the allied parties (PSP and MQM-P) to show their power in rural Sindh and form the government after defeating Pakistan People’s Party.