Rangers delegation leaves for India to attend bi-annual meeting: ISPR

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: A 19-member delegation of Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday left for New Delhi to attend a bi-annual meeting with the Indian Border Security Force.
According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the delegation headed by DG Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) comprises officials from the Interior Ministry and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).
The statement added that the three-day 44th bi-annual meeting will be held on Nov 8.
It maintained that the meeting is held alternatively in Pakistan and India.
RAWALPINDI: A 19-member delegation of Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday left for New Delhi to attend a bi-annual meeting with the Indian Border Security Force.
According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the delegation headed by DG Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) comprises officials from the Interior Ministry and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).
The statement added that the three-day 44th bi-annual meeting will be held on Nov 8.
It maintained that the meeting is held alternatively in Pakistan and India.
Comments