Wed November 08, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 8, 2017

Rangers delegation leaves for India to attend bi-annual meeting: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A 19-member delegation of Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday left for New Delhi to attend a bi-annual meeting with the Indian Border Security Force.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the delegation headed by DG Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) comprises officials from the Interior Ministry and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

The statement added that the three-day 44th bi-annual meeting will be held on Nov 8.

It maintained that the meeting is held alternatively in Pakistan and India. 

