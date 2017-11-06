Security forces arrest three suspects, seize weapons in Darra Adam Khel

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DARRA ADAM KHEL: Security forces arrested three suspects and recovered a huge cache of weapons and explosives during snap-checking here on Monday.
According to ISPR, during the action taken under the ongoing Raddul Fasaad three suspects were arrested and a huge cache of weapons and explosives were seized from the secret pockets of a vehicle.
The weapons that were seized from the suspects included SMGs, 30 bore and 9mm pistols, 12 bore repeaters and rifles, the statement added.
