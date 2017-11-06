Security forces arrest three suspects, seize weapons in Darra Adam Khel

DARRA ADAM KHEL: Security forces arrested three suspects and recovered a huge cache of weapons and explosives during snap-checking here on Monday.

According to ISPR, during the action taken under the ongoing Raddul Fasaad three suspects were arrested and a huge cache of weapons and explosives were seized from the secret pockets of a vehicle.

The weapons that were seized from the suspects included SMGs, 30 bore and 9mm pistols, 12 bore repeaters and rifles, the statement added.