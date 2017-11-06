Mon November 06, 2017
National

Web Desk
November 6, 2017

Some elements bent upon creating lack of trust between govt, state institutions: Iqbal

PESHAWAR: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that some elements were bent upon creating lack of trust between the government and national institutions.

Addressing a presser here, the minister said that Allah Almighty has once again provided Pakistan an opportunity to take off.

There had been 20 hours of outages daily across the country in 2013. Dozens of killings were a routine matter, factories from Karachi to Gilgit had closed, Iqbal recalled.

Crime rate has come down by 90 percent over the last four years.

Accepting the challenge to deal with energy shortage, the PML-N government has added 10,000 megawatts to the national grid in four years, Ahsan said. In the past 66 years, we had only managed to generate 16,000 megawatts.

Few elements are engaged in spreading hopelessness among masses, however, we will not allow them to do so, he observed.

We have promised to make Pakistan member of the group of world’s top 20 economies, he said.

He added: “We don’t accept any NRO, some elements are bent upon creating lack of trust between the government and national institutions”.

He said that Pakistan has less corruption than other regional countries.

