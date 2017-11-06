Imran Khan moves SC against Election Reforms Bill 2017

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has challenged the Election Reforms Bill 2017, recently passed by the National Assembly and the Senate, in the Supreme Court.

Imran, in a move to prevent ousted premier Nawaz Sharif from heading the PML-N, on Monday challenged the Act. In the petition Imran Khan stated that amendments made in the Act are contradictory to the Constitution.

In the petition filed under Article 184/3 of the Constitution, Khan maintained that the amendments in Act are in violation of the Constitution as a disqualified legislator cannot become a party chief under the Political Parties Ordinance (PPO) 2002.

The petition said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had to leave his designation of party leader after the Panama case verdict of July 28 disqualified him from Parliament.

Imran pleaded the court to declare null and void Article 9, 10 and 203 of Election Reforms Act.

National Assembly, in the first week of October this year, passed the Elections Bill 2017, paving way for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to regain chairmanship of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The bill was also ratified by President Mamnoon Hussain.