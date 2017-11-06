Mon November 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Security high alert at Punjab airports after ‘threatening’ call from India

Security high alert at Punjab airports after ‘threatening’ call from India

BAHAWALPUR: Authorities in Punjab province have issued security alert at all the airports after receiving a threatening call from Rajahstan (India) at Islamabad's Benazir Bhutto Airport, according to a report in Daily Jang.

The report added that the provincial home ministry issued high alert to all the senior police and civilian officials.

The memo said that considering the seriousness of the matter it is hereby advised that proper security arrangements are made at all the airports in the province.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

More details into Hammad Siddiui’s arrest revealed

More details into Hammad Siddiui’s arrest revealed
Allies of anti-CPEC elements are enemies of Pakistan, says Palijo

Allies of anti-CPEC elements are enemies of Pakistan, says Palijo
PPP holds protest rallies against PoL price-hike across Pakistan

PPP holds protest rallies against PoL price-hike across Pakistan
021 Disrupt: a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to do what they aim

021 Disrupt: a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to do what they aim
Load More load more