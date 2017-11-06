Security high alert at Punjab airports after ‘threatening’ call from India

BAHAWALPUR: Authorities in Punjab province have issued security alert at all the airports after receiving a threatening call from Rajahstan (India) at Islamabad's Benazir Bhutto Airport, according to a report in Daily Jang.

The report added that the provincial home ministry issued high alert to all the senior police and civilian officials.

The memo said that considering the seriousness of the matter it is hereby advised that proper security arrangements are made at all the airports in the province.