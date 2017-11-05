What Karachi Biennale ‘17 has in keep for Saddar

About time that the Karachi Biennale will be finishing exhibitions in days, Biennale that rolled its way to the mega-city with ‘Witness’, a contribution to art fandom; exhibitions, film screenings, live performances, educational activities, and dialogues all set in.

The event went with divide and spread to exhibit impressions of 140 artistic minds at 12 different clustered locations.

'Witness', with its idea to bring devotees to public heritage, drove people to venues – mostly attention deprived but with worth of art to portray.

The plan aspired people to explore more than just the nearest exhibiting spots. From what was witnessed, people took an escape from routine to cover more than half the venue list in half a day.

Coming across the pleasing view at Jamshed Memorial Hall rooftop, the building rebuilt in 1955 was once home to Karachi Theosophical Society. The classrooms on the corner opened to a dry verandah, which the children now see with a combination of calligraphy and graffiti. Plus, walk in to the hall and you'd come across a brainily display; a lit tree shaped with books or say, ‘books shaping up as tree and growth’.

Steer way to 160-year-old building of NJV Government High School is a portrayal to strong essence that our traditional prints in our fabrics hold, while a Sonya Batla creation of a mild gazebo of used bottles, bandages, wood scraps, pomegranates and more scraps stood pretty, more C- prints, canvas, set of Corpse were among what the venue had its main highlight on, two identical mannequins in a derivation to the conclusion that selfie-addiction is headway to rational suicide.

Pioneer Book House managed to surprise the visitors with its compact space yet tendency to adjust a streetlight smashing through walls, which in turn raised concerns of ‘whether art or vandalism’ among most visitors and online observers.

"Vandalism is how this art installation at the Pioneer Book House should be described. The owners of the place told me they had no idea that this is what the installation was going to be like; the walls of this heritage building got ruined during the process," a visitor goes online, said the book owner thought the artist would have thought about the space, about what they’re doing.

Route to Sadequain Gallery, Frere Hall

A round mosaic of statues depicting a theme of systemic oppression was one big gun of the venue. Various local and international artists had put up their installations.

An event facilitator met at the Sadequain Gallery came near where schoolbags placed on the floor. She told that the recordings of children each schoolbag played, elaborates how their mindset function, of a kid belonging to a government school or a private institute or a Cambridge kid. The kids’ melodies turned more appealing when the event facilitator explained the highly structure.

Also, there’s a chance with 360 visuals collection by SharmeenObaidChinoy lives up on the eyes.

“I think it’s about time the others accept the innovative taste too. Like work has got to keep transforming and think beyond just fantasy. Again, there’s no comparison to traditional and ancient art but it doesn't only have to be about paintings and sculptures. Sometimes you've got to cherish others of the other way around; a reality with a contemporary touch and sentiments that I believe I have just witnessed," said an attendee on round to the Sadequain Gallery.

As the crowd has Claremont House alongside, this another collection to the Cluster C picks sentiments, colorful or chrome, but chunks of bread on the staircase stood questionable to some.

The crisp artistry all sorts defined diverse genre to work in every room. Scores of screenshots an artist wall-paneled of her and mother's video calls is what takes up on sentiments at the venue, leading to a documentary. None of the locations deprive you of a documentary throughout the Biennale series.

Paintings by Afshar Malik holding Label ‘I am the eyes, she told me once’ and archival C-prints fixed in the next same room.

Through the covered terrace where plastic wastes are assembled as shrubbery, possibly depict that world has majorly embraced and disguised the destruction potential from it.

Another attendee remarked her opinion on the Friday session via Biennale saying, "Well the group I attend these events with endorses the new art as longs as it looks pleasant, so I’m also consumed with the same opinion. If something seems gross we cannot just pretend to like it. It's not conservative, we do understand stuff. But Biennale… is a treasure to me."

Another room portrays ‘Two not together’ (2014) by Aisha Abid Hussain, an archival print on Hahnemuhle photo.

Amin Gulgee, the Chief Curator for KB17, being a witness to the country's major setbacks plus optimistic concerns adds words for the ever-growing artistry across the country.

"Karachi today has an active commercial gallery scene. Yet there are few museums or spaces for art to be seen by the general public. This is why it is imperative to establish a large scale art event that engages both local and international audiences in Pakistan's largest city," Gulgee mentions, "Asking artists from both Pakistan and abroad to bear witness to this perplexing era has been an experimental venture for me as a curator."

From what's more to come from the team, the Karachi Biennale plans to exhibit every two years; leading participants into an untouched fount on Karachi's rich culture.