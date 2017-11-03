Interior Minister rules out any possibility of martial law in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has ruled out any possibility of martial law in the country, saying the military leadership believes in law and constitution.

Speaking with Salim Safi in Geo News programme, “Jirga”, Interior Minister said, “Imposing martial law in the country is tantamount to break Pakistan into pieces.”

Ahsan went on to say some lobbies in United States want martial law in Pakistan and have their desire to deprive Pakistan of its nuclear capability by getting it declared a failed state.

Meanwhile, talking to media he said that Prime Minister House has approved forwarding 29 cases to military courts.

“In the last cabinet meeting, 29 cases were cleared to be forwarded to military courts,” he shared while exclusively speaking to Geo News.

He also remarked that PM House has received Chief of Army Staff’s letter pertaining to forwarding cases to military courts and that its reply has already been forwarded.