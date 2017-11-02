Thu November 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
November 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Russia develops bomb-proof combat suit, tests it successfully

MOSCOW: Experienced engineers in Russia have prepared a unique combat suit that will now provide protection from bombings and explosions.

Cooperation and research institutes in Moscow developed the bomb-proof suit which was recently inaugurated successfully.

During its test, a young girl wore the combat suit and walked through the land that had bombs planted at various steps.  Appearing unharmed at the end, the experiment was a major success.

Made with thread, the combat suit is not just restricted to protecting from bombings, but from bullet attacks and fire hazards too.

This distinctive bomb-proof suit will go up for purchase starting in 2020.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Daesh executed 741 civilians during Mosul battle: UN

Daesh executed 741 civilians during Mosul battle: UN
Tens of thousands attend ‘Day of the Dead’ event in Mexico

Tens of thousands attend ‘Day of the Dead’ event in Mexico
Show of solidarity: After women now Dubai boys donate hair for cancer patients

Show of solidarity: After women now Dubai boys donate hair for cancer patients
US Iran's 'number one enemy', says Khamenei

US Iran's 'number one enemy', says Khamenei
Load More load more