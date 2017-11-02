Russia develops bomb-proof combat suit, tests it successfully

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: Experienced engineers in Russia have prepared a unique combat suit that will now provide protection from bombings and explosions.
Cooperation and research institutes in Moscow developed the bomb-proof suit which was recently inaugurated successfully.
During its test, a young girl wore the combat suit and walked through the land that had bombs planted at various steps. Appearing unharmed at the end, the experiment was a major success.
Made with thread, the combat suit is not just restricted to protecting from bombings, but from bullet attacks and fire hazards too.
This distinctive bomb-proof suit will go up for purchase starting in 2020.
