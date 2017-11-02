Corruption reference: Dar seeks exemption from appearance

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday failed to appear before the accountability court as it resumed hearing corruption case against him.

According to Geo News, his lawyer filed an application seeking Dar's exemption from personal appearance. The lawyer informed the court that the minister was under medical treatment in London and unable to appear.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, however, prayed the court to issue non-bailable arrest warrants for the minister rejecting his medical certificates and application seeking exemption from appearance .

During the last hearing, the court had issued bailable arrest warrants for the minister for not appearing while it had also summoned his sons on Thursday.

On Wednesday the court summoned two sons of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday in connection with a corruption reference.

Dar was indicted by the accountability court for possessing assets beyond means.

The reference against the minister was filed in the light of Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case