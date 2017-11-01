Asif assures Senate national interests would be protected while maintaining ties with US

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday assured the Senate that the national interest would be protected while maintaining ties with the US.

No one should hold a misconception about having very warm relations with the US, the foreign minister stated while speaking on US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s recent visit to the South Asia at the upper house of the parliament here.

“We have asked the US to stop empty talk and share only feasible information”, Asif said, adding there would be no more embarrassing behavior.

The minister said “we are making efforts so that the regional countries themselves maintain peace in the region as the US has to leave the area afterall”.

We will fully utilise the platform of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for the regional peace, he concluded.