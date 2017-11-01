Wed November 01, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 1, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Asif assures Senate national interests would be protected while maintaining ties with US

Asif assures Senate national interests would be protected while maintaining ties with US

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday assured the Senate that the national interest would be protected while maintaining ties with the US.

No one should hold a misconception about having very warm relations with the US, the foreign minister stated while speaking on US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s recent visit to the South Asia at the upper house of the parliament here.

“We have asked the US to stop empty talk and share only feasible information”, Asif said, adding there would be no more embarrassing behavior.

The minister said “we are making efforts so that the regional countries themselves maintain peace in the region as the US has to leave the area afterall”.

We will fully utilise the platform of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for the regional peace, he concluded.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

EXCLUSIVE: Will face courts & accountability no matter how biased: Nawaz Sharif

EXCLUSIVE: Will face courts & accountability no matter how biased: Nawaz Sharif
USAID engages communities in Balochistan to promote girls’ education

USAID engages communities in Balochistan to promote girls’ education
Noorani thanks DG ISPR for extending best wishes, support

Noorani thanks DG ISPR for extending best wishes, support
Kulsoom Nawaz’s second chemotherapy session today

Kulsoom Nawaz’s second chemotherapy session today
Load More load more