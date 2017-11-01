Court summons Ishaq Dar's sons

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has summoned two sons of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday in connection with a corruption reference, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Dar was indicted by the accountability court for possessing assets beyond means. According to Geo News, Ali Dar, and Hasnain Dar have reached London after receiving summons in Dubai.

The reference against the minister was filed in the light of Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case.