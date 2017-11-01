Wed November 01, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
November 1, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Court summons Ishaq Dar's sons

Court summons Ishaq Dar's sons

ISLAMABAD:  An accountability court has summoned two sons of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday in connection with a corruption reference, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Dar was indicted by the accountability court for possessing assets beyond means.  According to Geo News, Ali Dar, and Hasnain Dar have reached London after receiving  summons in Dubai.

The reference against the minister was filed in the light of Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case.   

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

NAB reopens cases against Chaudhry Shujaat, Pervaiz Elahi

NAB reopens cases against Chaudhry Shujaat, Pervaiz Elahi
Sharmeen breaks silence over criticism on her harresment tweet

Sharmeen breaks silence over criticism on her harresment tweet
Asma Jahangir's group sweeps SCBA elections

Asma Jahangir's group sweeps SCBA elections
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s bank accounts seized over alleged tax evasion

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s bank accounts seized over alleged tax evasion
Load More load more