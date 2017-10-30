Pakistan confirms death of Chinese nationals kidnapped by ‘Daesh’

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has confirmed that the two persons killed in Balochistan in June 2017 were the same two Chinese nationals, who were kidnapped from Quetta in May, 2017.

The statement came after the DNA results confirmed that the bodies are of the Chinese couple.

Daesh had claimed to have killed them after kidnapping them from Quetta’s Jinnah Town in broad daylight earlier this year. Later, Pakistan army conducted a military operation against the militant group in Balochistan’s Mastung area and killed 12 hardcore terrorists.

The couple was later identified as preachers who had posed as business people to enter the country.

The interior ministry, in a statement, named the two as Lee Zing Yang, 24, and Meng Li Si, 26, and said their violation of visa rules had contributed to their abductions. Previously officials said they were Chinese-language teachers.

‘The government of Pakistan strongly condemns the death of two innocent Chinese Nationals,’ the FO statement added.

“The Government of Pakistan expresses its deep sense of shock and grief on this brutal act of terrorism, and extends condolences to the Government and people of the People's Republic of China and sympathies to the families of the victims.”

It further said that Pakistan would continue to conduct thorough investigation and apprehend the perpetrators of this crime and to bring them to justice.

“Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestation. We are grateful to the Government of China for its strong support for our fight against the menace of terrorism. Pakistan will continue to work with China and the international community to enhance counter terrorism cooperation as well as regional and global peace and security.”