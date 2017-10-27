Committee formed to probe attack on The News Journalist

ISLAMABAD: On the orders of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Friday formed a committee comprising of Chief Commissioner and Inspector General Police Islamabad to investigate the incident of attack on The News journalist Ahmed Noorani by some unknown assailants.

Astatement issued by the Interior Ministry said the committee was directed to prepare investigative report within three days.

Nawaz Sharif telephoned the prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and directed him to probe the incident. ‘The government should investigate the attack on the journalist and bring the perpetrators to the book,’ he said.

Earlier on Friday, Senior reporter Ahmed Noorani was attacked by unknown men in the federal capital in the broad day light.

Noorani, who is associated with The News, was chased by motorcyclists from Rawalpindi as he traveled towards Islamabad.

Ahmed Noorani was travelling in his car along with his driver when he was intercepted near Zero-Point by six men.

The attackers pulled out the ignition key before dragging him out of the vehicle and beating him up. The driver was also subjected to torture.