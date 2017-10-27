Fri October 27, 2017
October 27, 2017

Pak Army shoots down Indian spy drone at LoC

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army shooters shot down Indian spy drone at the Line of Control, Inter Services Public Relations said Friday.

According to DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Indian quadcopter was spying in Rakhchikri sector along the LoC.

The wreckage of the spying quadcopter was seized by Pakistan Army personnel.

 

