Pak Army shoots down Indian spy drone at LoC

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army shooters shot down Indian spy drone at the Line of Control, Inter Services Public Relations said Friday.
According to DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Indian quadcopter was spying in Rakhchikri sector along the LoC.
Indian quadcopter spying across LOC in Rakhchikri sector shot down by Pak Army shooters. Wreckage held. pic.twitter.com/g9FG7EghPS— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) October 27, 2017
The wreckage of the spying quadcopter was seized by Pakistan Army personnel.
