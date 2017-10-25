Sheikh Rashid claims 60 MNAs ready to quit PML-N

MULTAN: Awami Muslim League president Sheikh Rashid Wednesday categorically said that more than 60 MNAs were ready to jump from PML-N, including 20-25 MNAs belonged to south Punjab, and all were waiting for whistle.

Addressing a press conference here at Multan Press Club, he said the renegade MNAs would have to join any party depending on the decision into Hudebia Paper Mills case. Sooner or Later Mian Shahabaz Sharif would be caught in Hudeebia Papers Mills cases as the case is a turning point in the politics of Sharif dynasty. Finally, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would lead the PML-N.

Sheikh Rashid predicted that Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen would honorably be acquitted from their cases.

He said holding of next general elections is hard to hold in 2018. He said no elections are possible without delimitations after 2017 census. The census report is expected in June 2018.

He said the country was passing through very crucial circumstances. Mian Nawaz Sharif has understood his saying but it is too late. He said Nawaz Sharif has decided not to confront and he will soon surrender from his policy.

When asked Sheikh Rashid which party the renegade MNAs may join, he said he did not know but Hudebia Paper Mills case decision would help them to choose a party.

He said Nawaz Sahrif has been in power for the last 40 years but he could not develop his substitute. Even his younger brother Mian Shahbaz Sharif cannot be his substitute.

Sheikh Rashid said the major political game would be played in south Punjab. Even some ministers are ready to quit PML-N. He predicted that soon Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would induct his own finance minister to prevent Ishaq Dar.

He said Hudeebia Paper Mills case is worthy to Rs 1200 billion and notables are involved in the mega corruption case. The case would prove the last nail in Sharif family’s coffin.

Sheikh Rashid appealed to the Supreme Court for early trial of Hudebia Mills case. He predicted more references against Sharif family following tracing properties in Dubai and London.

He prayed for better health of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. He said Mariam Nawaz was preparing to contest for Begum Kulsoom’s seat in Lahore. He said Mariam Nawaz is centre-forward and she is responsible for debacle of Mian Nawaz Sharif.

He appreciated performance of NAB Director General Justice (rtd) Javed Iqbal and said he had taken a good take off in the beginning. He demanded across the board accountability.

Criticizing constitutional amendment, he said the amendment is brought for one person and it is ridiculing the judiciary.

MNA Jamshed Dasti, south Punjab Awami Muslim League president Babu Akram Ansari and large numbers of workers were present on the occasion.

Sheikh Rasheed would address a public meeting in Muzaffargarh on Thursday. He would also address a public meeting in Multan on Friday.