Abbasi says govt is committed to Gilgit-Baltistan development

SKARDU: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Wednesday that the government was committed to the development of Gilgit-Baltistan, assuring to provide all necessary resources in this regard.

The prime minister stated this while chairing a Gilgit -Baltistan Council meeting that approved a budget with a total outlay of about Rs2.4 billion for financial year 2017-18 for the area.

Abbasi, who is also the chairman of the Gilgit -Baltistan council, said the incumbent government had the honour of not only initiating development projects, but also completing them on time.

He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would bring about a sea change in the national economy.

The premier said the CPEC was not only providing road connectivity but would also provide opportunities for the local communities to flourish.

He said that democracy was flourishing in the country as now the second democratic government is in power and serving the masses.

Abbasi called for holding regular meetings of the Gilgit Baltistan Council and said it served as a bridge between the federal government and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was committed to the development of the area and had approved several socio-economic uplift projects.

He said that the government would continue funding of projects under its PSDP and urged the Council Members to find means for generating funds for local projects.