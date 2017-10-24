Indian troops martyred over 94,000 Kashmiris as UN failed to implement resolutions

SRINAGAR: The United Nations, which was established in 1945 to promote international cooperation and resolve world conflicts, has miserably failed to settle the Kashmir dispute, despite the passing of 70 years.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the United Nations Day, Tuesday, maintained that the World Body had passed several resolutions on Kashmir in which it was pledged that the people of Kashmir would be granted their inalienable right to self-determination through plebiscite.

However, it added, the World Body could not implement its resolutions for the past almost seven decades. The report said that India had accepted these resolutions and promised to give the Kashmiris an opportunity to decide their fate by themselves but later backed away from its commitments.

The report said that Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism in occupied Kashmir had killed 94,846 innocent people including 7,099 in fake encounters or custody since 1989 till date.

The report said that the troops had so far killed 169 innocent Kashmiris during the mass uprising, which was triggered by the extrajudicial killing of popular youth leader, Burhan Wani, on July 8, 2016 by firing pellets, bullets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters.

It said that 20,443 people were injured and 8,276 of them had sustained pellet injuries during the period.

Of the pellet victims, 73 had lost their eyesight in both eyes and 207 in one eye while vision of 1,841 was partially damaged.

The report said that 18,531 people including Hurriyat leaders and activists had been arrested during the period and 804 of them had been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act.

The report said that the troops had damaged 65,548 houses and other structures, arsoned 53 schools and molested 732 women during the uprising.

It said that Indian troops and paramilitary personnel had carried out 1,229 cordon and search operations to suppress the Kashmiris during the period.

The report pointed out that since January till date this year alone, Indian troops have killed 249 innocent Kashmiris. It said that 22 of those martyred were killed in custody or fake encounters.