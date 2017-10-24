Tue October 24, 2017
October 24, 2017

Kulsoom Nawaz hospitalised again

Kulsoom Nawaz hospitalised again

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday tweeted that her mother, Kulsoom Nawaz has been hospitalized again.

In the tweet, Maryam also requested the fans and followers for prayers and speedy recovery of her mother Kulsoom Nawaz.

Later, she informed Geo News that her mother’s condition had worsened after which she was taken to the hospital again. She requested well-wishers for prayers for speedy recovery her mother.

"I appeal to everyone to pray for her. May Allah grant her health," said Maryam.

To a question, Maryam said "Nawaz Sharif will come back [to Pakistan] soon."

Kulsoom Nawaz is undergoing chemotherapy in London after being diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph nodes.

While the first chemotherapy session was performed two weeks ago, the next is due in the first week of November.

