Surfing championship steals the limelight in Portugal

Curl Pro Championship is the new attraction for surfing lovers in Peniche city of Portugal. Hundreds of surfers from all over the world are taking part in the sporty event.

Crowd in massive number also flocked to the beach to witness the best surfing of the year.

Professional skills are displayed in the championship by participants who are competing for the ‘Best Surfer’ title and a handsome cash amount.

American surfer Florence managed to take lead in the surfing race.